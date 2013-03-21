* Suspects sought over 5 million euro fraud - police
* Serbia continues crackdown on crime and corruption
BELGRADE, March 21 Eleven people were detained
by Serbian police on Thursday on suspicion of links to a
multi-million euro fraud in a chemical plant.
The Socialist-nationalist coalition that came to power in
2012 promised to root out organised crime, corruption and
nepotism as it tries to secure a date for accession talks with
the European Union and attract foreign investors.
The arrests are a part of a wider investigation into the
privatisation in 2006 of the Azotara plant, in the northern town
of Pancevo, and illegal sales of fertilisers and wheat at a cost
of about 100 million euros, the director of police said.
In 2012, the authorities arrested seven people and Sasa
Dragin, the agriculture minister from the previous government
run by the now-opposition Democratic Party, in connection with
the case. Dragin denied any wrongdoing.
"We have 11 people in detention and another one is at large
and we are looking for that person ... They are suspected of
embezzling about 5 million euros ($6.48 million)," director of
police Milorad Veljovic said about Thursday's arrests.
Last week, in a separate case, police detained 13 people on
charges related with illegal sales of scrap steel and 5.7
million euros of damages to Serbia's sole steel mill Zelezara
Smederevo.
According to opinion polls, the co-ruling nationalist
Serbian Progressive Party and its influential head Aleksandar
Vucic soared in popularity to more than 40 percent after the
government started the crackdown.
Vucic, who is also the deputy prime minister tasked with
coordinating police and security agencies in fighting organised
crime, was instrumental in arrest the December of Miloslav
Miskovic, the wealthiest Serb tycoon, over suspicious
privatisation deals.
Miskovic, 67, who denied any wrongdoing, is still in
pre-trial detention.
($1 = 0.7722 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Alison Williams)