WARSAW, Sept 30 Liquidity problems at Bulgaria's
Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) are an isolated
issue in an otherwise decently capitalised banking system,
Standard & Poor's rating analyst Kai Stukenbrock said.
However, Stukenbrock, a senior director at S&P responsible
for areas including central and eastern Europe, also said
Bulgaria was in need of a new growth model to get richer. It is
the European Union's poorest member state.
A run on deposits at Corpbank in June prompted the Bulgarian
central bank to seize control of the country's fourth-largest
lender and freeze its operations, leaving customers unable to
access their accounts.
"We think this is an idiosyncratic problem of that
particular bank and of the bank's setup," Stukenbrock told
Reuters in comments authorised for release on Tuesday.
"We think it is not a systemic issue in the financial
system. Capitalisation and prudential ratios in the system
remain at decent levels."
The bank also failed to make the final payment on a $150
million bond that matured in August, prompting threats of legal
action. Corpbank's problems are unlikely to be addressed until a
new government can be formed after an Oct. 5 general election.
Stukenbrock also said that continued deleveraging in
Bulgaria's banking sector was weighing on growth. The problem
was also a lack of high-quality demand for loans, the analyst
said.
"The underlying problem that Bulgaria faces is that it has
not found a new growth model," Stukenbrock said.
"Before the crisis it was real estate construction that
drove the economy. That model collapsed with the crisis. Now
there is not really a new idea, model or approach. To some
extent this explains the relatively low growth that we have."
S&P rates Bulgaria at BBB- with a stable outlook. The
$49-billion economy, where gross domestic product (GDP) per
capita is about half of that in Poland, grew by 1.6 percent
year-on-year in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)