BELGRADE Dec 4 Serbia is interested in attracting private investors to help tackle bad loans that stand at 22 percent of total lending, central bank governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic said on Friday.

"In resolving non-performing loans we will not use budgetary means; we are interested in attracting private investors," Tabakovic told a press conference.

