BELGRADE Dec 4 The capital adequacy of Serbian banks in the third quarter of 2015 stood at 21.2 percent, above the regulatory minimum of 12 percent, according to the results of central bank stress tests released on Friday.

"Serbia's financial system is liquid, solvent and stable," said central bank governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic. "Risks are present, particularly those we cannot influence, but we have instruments we can use to absorb them."

The bank said the proportion of bad loans in Serbian banks fell by 0.8 percentage points to 22 percent in the third quarter in 2015. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Fatos Bytyci/Matt Robinson)