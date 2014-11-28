BELGRADE Nov 28 Serbia invited applications on
Friday for a financial adviser to help manage the sale of a
majority stake in Komercijalna Banka, the country's second
largest lender.
The Deposit Insurance Agency set a deadline of Dec. 26 for
international firms to submit their expressions of interest.
With total assets of 380 billion dinars (3.16 billion euros)
and a market share of around 13.4 percent, the bank is the
second largest in Serbia behind Banca Intesa, part of Italy's
Intesa Sanpaolo.
The contract was advertised in the Politika newspaper on
behalf of shareholders with a combined 83 percent stake.
The state is the single largest shareholder in Komercijalna
Banka with 41.7 percent, while the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International
Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank group, hold
24.4 and 10.1 percent respectively.
Germany's DEG Deutsche Investitions- und
Entwicklungsgesellschaft holds 4.6 percent and Swedfund
International Aktiebo has 2.3 percent. The rest is held by small
shareholders.
(1 euro = 120.3252 Serbian dinar)
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson,
editing by Keith Weir)