By Matt Robinson
BELGRADE, April 2 Serbia's ruling party hit out
on Thursday at "idle and malicious" critics of a
multi-billion-euro Dubai-style redevelopment plan for Belgrade
that has divided residents of the capital.
Bankrolled by Abu Dhabi property developer Eagle Hills,
construction of the Belgrade Waterfront project is due to begin
this summer, but critics insist it risks being an expensive
mistake and altering the character and skyline of the city.
They say the 3-billion-euro ($3.2-billion) project got a
green light without any public tender and little civic
consultation.
On Thursday, activists placed a large yellow styrofoam duck
in front of parliament. Describing something as a "duck" in
Serbian means it is a lie or a deception.
"Instead of investing in education, health and production,
we're building boutiques for Louis Vuitton bags," the activists
said in a statement.
The development is the signature project of Prime Minister
Aleksandar Vucic's conservative government, which has given
short shrift to criticism of a plan it says will create 20,000
jobs, address a shortage of quality downtown office space and
lure foreign investors into Serbia's anaemic economy.
"I am saddened that idle and malicious people find the time,
obviously for political reasons, to criticise this project and
write dozens of pamphlets, statements and pages against Belgrade
Waterfront," Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said in a
statement issued by Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party.
He described the criticism as an attack on the government, a
charge frequently levelled at those who question government
policy in Serbia under Vucic, whose strongman image, combined
with a pro-Western policy, has won him a hold on power not seen
late leader Slobodan Milosevic, when Serbia was a pariah state.
The Belgrade development will comprise 5,700 apartments,
2,200 hotel rooms, offices for 12,700 people, a shopping mall
and a curvaceous 200-metre tower in a forest of metal and glass
on 1.8 million sq m of wasteland by the River Sava.
Next week, lawmakers are expected to debate a law clearing
the way for expropriation of land and the issuing of building
licences. The government says it will foot the bill of
infrastructure upgrades for the development, which it estimates
at just under 300 million euros.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)