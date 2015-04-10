* Belgraders split over 3 bln-euro riverside development
* Part of unlikely alliance between Serbia and UAE
By Matt Robinson and Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, April 10 Lawmakers in Serbia gave the
green light to a riverside development project in Belgrade,
bankrolled by an Abu Dhabi investor but deeply dividing
residents of the capital.
Developers hope to break ground on Belgrade Waterfront this
year, transforming a bleak wasteland on the east bank of the
Sava River over at least the next 10 years into a forest of
gleaming metal and glass at a cost of at least 3 billion euros
($3.25 billion).
The conservative government of Prime Minister Aleksandar
Vucic says the project will generate 20,000 jobs and breathe new
life into Serbia's anaemic economy. Critics say it is an
expensive gamble, rammed through with little public consultation
and scant care for the character of the centuries-old city.
It is the crowning project of an unlikely alliance between
the United Arab Emirates and Serbia under Vucic, spanning
defence, agriculture and cheap financing.
Serbia's 250-seat parliament voted late on Thursday by 176
to nine to adopt a special public interest law that allows for
the expropriation of land and issuing of building permits for
the project. The rest of the lawmakers were not present for the
vote after three days of often acrimonious debate.
Under the plans, on 1.8 million square metres of land will
rise 5,700 apartments, 2,200 hotel rooms, offices for 12,700
people, a sprawling shopping mall and a curvaceous 200-metre
Dubai-style tower.
"Great cities are built on great dreams," Vucic said in
proposing the bill to parliament on Tuesday.
"I didn't expect such resistance to modernisation, to
progress, to something so beautiful for which we didn't have the
money; but now we have the money," Vucic said, comparing the
opposition to that encountered by the architects of the Eiffel
Tower in Paris and The Shard in London.
The project marks the first foray into central and eastern
Europe by Abu Dhabi-based Eagle Hills and UAE real estate tycoon
Mohamed Alabbar.
It gives the UAE a toehold -- while costs remain relatively
low -- in a country likely to join the EU, the world's biggest
single market, in the next decade. It can also avoid the tough
public procurement rules, transparency and regulation demanded
of EU members but more easily circumvented in Serbia.
Opponents, however, say the project, on a riverside strip
known as the Sava amphitheatre, is fraught with risk.
"This law robs the citizens of Serbia of their dignity,"
said opposition Democratic Party MP Balsa Bozovic, "as they
watch the Sava amphitheatre being handed over to an investor;
the prime minister and mayor care more about the investor's
interests than those of their own people."
($1 = 0.9234 euros)
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Alison Williams)