LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Serbia, rated
BB-/BB-, has released guidance in the 5.625% area for a
five-year dollar-denominated bond of benchmark size which is
expected to be today's business, a lead manager involved in the
trade said.
The new deal comes only a month after the sovereign tapped
its 7.25% 2021 note for a further USD1bn through Deutsche Bank
and JP Morgan, taking the bond's outstanding size to USD2bn.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC and VTB Capital are lead managers on the
new bond.
On Tuesday, the Serbian government resumed talks with
International Monetary Fund officials about a new stand-by loan.
Concerns over public spending and central bank independence had
led the international lender to freeze a EUR1bn facility in
January.
In an effort to ease frictions with the IMF, last month
Serbia amended a new law to give the central bank more autonomy
and cut its budget deficit target for 2013 to 3.6% of GDP from
the 6.2% expected in 2012.
(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)