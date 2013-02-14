LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - Serbia, rated BB-/BB-, is sounding out investor interest for a 7-year US dollar-denominated bond, according to market sources.

The sovereign has released yield guidance of 5.2% area for the benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price today.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)