BRIEF-Golden Wheel Tiandi cancels all purchased notes pursuant to 9.50 pct senior notes due 2017
* Refers to issue of 9.50 pct senior notes due 2017 in principal amount of USD 100 million by Golden Wheel Tiandi
LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - Serbia, rated BB-/BB-, has tightened guidance on its upcoming 7-year US dollar-denominated bond to a final yield of 5.15% from the initial 5.2% area, according to a source.
The sovereign is slated to price the benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S transaction later today.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Refers to issue of 9.50 pct senior notes due 2017 in principal amount of USD 100 million by Golden Wheel Tiandi
* Exchanged contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping Centre, Papatoetoe, Auckland, New Zealand