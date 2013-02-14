LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - Serbia, rated BB-/BB-, has tightened guidance on its upcoming 7-year US dollar-denominated bond to a final yield of 5.15% from the initial 5.2% area, according to a source.

The sovereign is slated to price the benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S transaction later today.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)