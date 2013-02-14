BRIEF-Golden Wheel Tiandi cancels all purchased notes pursuant to 9.50 pct senior notes due 2017
* Refers to issue of 9.50 pct senior notes due 2017 in principal amount of USD 100 million by Golden Wheel Tiandi
LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - Serbia, rated BB-/BB-, has launched a USD1.5bn seven-year bond at a yield of 5.15%, tight to initial price guidance of 5.2% area, according to a source. The 144A/Reg S transaction will price later today.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)
* Refers to issue of 9.50 pct senior notes due 2017 in principal amount of USD 100 million by Golden Wheel Tiandi
* Exchanged contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping Centre, Papatoetoe, Auckland, New Zealand