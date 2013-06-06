LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Serbia, rated BB-/BB-, has hired Citigroup and Deutsche Bank as lead managers on a US dollar Eurobond, according to market sources.

The sovereign has also mandated for a euro-denominated bond, added the sources, though the dollar transaction is mooted to come first.

Serbia was last in the international capital markets in February, when it printed a USD1.5bn 4.875% 2023 bond to yield 5.15%. That note is now trading at a yield of 5.30% on the bid side, according to Tradeweb.

Citigroup and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)