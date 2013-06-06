LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Serbia, rated
BB-/BB-, has hired Citigroup and Deutsche Bank as lead managers
on a US dollar Eurobond, according to market sources.
The sovereign has also mandated for a euro-denominated bond,
added the sources, though the dollar transaction is mooted to
come first.
Serbia was last in the international capital markets in
February, when it printed a USD1.5bn 4.875% 2023 bond to yield
5.15%. That note is now trading at a yield of 5.30% on the bid
side, according to Tradeweb.
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)