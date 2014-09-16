LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Serbia has lined up
a handful of banks including Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan
and UniCredit for a potential Eurobond, according to market
sources.
Societe Generale is also linked to the sovereign issuer,
according to a source.
However, Branko Drcelic, director in the public debt
administration division of Serbia's ministry of finance told IFR
by email: "In this moment there is no mandate."
In August, Drcelic told IFR Serbia is planning to issue a
US$750m-equivalent Eurobond this year in either dollars or
euros.
Serbia is rated B1 by Moody's, BB- by Standard & Poor's and
B+ by Fitch.
The banks declined to comment.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)