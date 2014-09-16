LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Serbia has lined up a handful of banks including Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit for a potential Eurobond, according to market sources.

Societe Generale is also linked to the sovereign issuer, according to a source.

However, Branko Drcelic, director in the public debt administration division of Serbia's ministry of finance told IFR by email: "In this moment there is no mandate."

In August, Drcelic told IFR Serbia is planning to issue a US$750m-equivalent Eurobond this year in either dollars or euros.

Serbia is rated B1 by Moody's, BB- by Standard & Poor's and B+ by Fitch.

The banks declined to comment. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)