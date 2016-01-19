LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Serbia could issue a 1bn Eurobond this year, a ministry of finance official said on Tuesday.

The sovereign will only consider issuing "if the situation is good," said Branko Drcelic, director of Serbia's public debt administration, speaking at a Euromoney conference in Vienna.

Drcelic said earlier on Tuesday that the size of the deal would be dependent on the country's budget deficit.

Serbia is rated B1 by Moody's, BB- by Standard & Poor's and B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)