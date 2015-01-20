VIENNA Jan 20 Serbia intends to tap international markets for around 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion) in borrowing this year out of its overall gross funding need of 5.8 billion euros, its director of public debt administration told Reuters on Tuesday.

While the budget earmarks the 1.5 billion as eurobonds, Belgrade could borrow less in that form should it find cheaper funding elsewhere or use privatisation receipts for revenue, Branko Drcelic said on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference.

Asked if there were concrete plans at this stage for international borrowing, he said: "At this moment no because we have pretty much high liquidity on our accounts."

Serbia plans to raise the equivalent of 3.8 billion euros this year on domestic markets, of which 75 percent would be in dinars and 25 percent in euro-denominated local issues, he said. It also expects to get up to 500 million from the World Bank. ($1 = 0.8626 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)