BELGRADE Dec 1 Germany's Robert Bosch
GmbH automotive supplier is to invest 70 million euros
($94 million) in Serbia-based production, a major investment
boost for the impoverished Balkan country, a top official said
on Thursday.
Under terms of a deal signed between Robert Bosch and the
Serbian Economy Ministry, the new factory for windshield wiper
parts will initially secure 60 jobs, with the possibility of
expanding the workforce to 690 by 2019.
"From now on Bosch is also a Serbian company ... The biggest
struggle these days is the struggle for new jobs," Boris Tadic,
Serbia's President, said in a TV broadcast after the signing
ceremony in Belgrade.
Serbia is seeking investors to help it secure gross domestic
product (GDP) growth of 2.5 percent in 2011 and 1.5 percent in
2012, as well as combat a 22 percent unemployment rate.
The construction of a 22,000 square-metre (236,800
square-feet) plant in the northwestern town of Pecinci, about 25
kilometers (15 miles) from Belgrade, will begin in 2012. The
start of production is scheduled for 2013.
To attract foreign companies, the government in Belgrade is
offering subsidies of either up to 10,000 euros ($13,500) per
new job or 20 percent of the total value of investment.
Serbia faces parliamentary elections in 2012 and the
struggle against unemployment and development of rural areas
will be high on the agenda of Tadic's pro-Western Democratic
party and its allies, the Socialist Party of Serbia.
According to official data, between January and August the
European Union applicant country attracted 1.2 billion euros in
foreign direct investment.
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
