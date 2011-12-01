BELGRADE Dec 1 Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH automotive supplier is to invest 70 million euros ($94 million) in Serbia-based production, a major investment boost for the impoverished Balkan country, a top official said on Thursday.

Under terms of a deal signed between Robert Bosch and the Serbian Economy Ministry, the new factory for windshield wiper parts will initially secure 60 jobs, with the possibility of expanding the workforce to 690 by 2019.

"From now on Bosch is also a Serbian company ... The biggest struggle these days is the struggle for new jobs," Boris Tadic, Serbia's President, said in a TV broadcast after the signing ceremony in Belgrade.

Serbia is seeking investors to help it secure gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.5 percent in 2011 and 1.5 percent in 2012, as well as combat a 22 percent unemployment rate.

The construction of a 22,000 square-metre (236,800 square-feet) plant in the northwestern town of Pecinci, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Belgrade, will begin in 2012. The start of production is scheduled for 2013.

To attract foreign companies, the government in Belgrade is offering subsidies of either up to 10,000 euros ($13,500) per new job or 20 percent of the total value of investment.

Serbia faces parliamentary elections in 2012 and the struggle against unemployment and development of rural areas will be high on the agenda of Tadic's pro-Western Democratic party and its allies, the Socialist Party of Serbia.

According to official data, between January and August the European Union applicant country attracted 1.2 billion euros in foreign direct investment.

($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by David Hulmes)