BELGRADE, July 29 Serbia's general budget deficit will come in at 2.75 percent of national output for 2015, less than the 4.75 percent originally planned, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday.

Vucic did not give a figure for the consolidated budget shortfall, which includes spending of local authorities and some state enterprises and which was planned at 6 percent of gross domestic product for the year.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson)