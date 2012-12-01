* Budget pledges to cut deficit to 3.3 pct of GDP
* Govt sees 2013 growth of 2 pct, from 2 pct contraction in
2012
BELGRADE Dec 1 Lawmakers in Serbia adopted a
2013 budget on Saturday, pledging to slash the deficit to 3.3
percent of national output and return the economy to growth of 2
percent as the government seeks new IMF funding.
The Balkan country is running a budget shortfall this year
of around 6.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) as seen in
the revised budget, while public debt has ballooned to 60
percent. GDP is forecast to contract 2 percent in 2012.
"The modest growth in 2013 is expected on the basis of the
(expected) recovery of the (domestic) economy and of economies
which are Serbia's main foreign trade partners," the budget
document said.
Like much of the western Balkans, Serbia has slid back into
recession this year on declining trade and investment from the
crisis-hit euro zone and a harvest hit by drought. The country
expects public debt to peak in 2013 at 65.2 percent of GDP.
The government set the 2013 consolidated deficit target,
which includes financial statements of local communities and
state funds, slightly higher, at 3.6 percent. It also set
revenues at 956.4 billion dinars ($11.12 billion) and spending
at 1,078 billion dinars.
"This is the beginning of our struggle against the economic
crisis," Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic said before the budget
was approved by parliament by 138 votes to 69.
The government, a coalition of nationalists and socialists,
is trying to secure a three-year precautionary loan from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF), which froze a 1 billion euro
($1.30 billion) standby deal in January due to over-spending.
The IMF says Serbia's forecasts are over-optimistic, and the
World Bank is predicting more modest growth next year. Serbia's
Fiscal Council, a parliament-appointed watchdog, also warned the
shortfall would be higher, about 4.3 percent.
Unemployment has reached 25.5 percent, and year-on-year
inflation in October stood at 12.9 percent.
The government has outlined cuts in public sector spending,
subsidies and sovereign guarantees for Serbia's major state-run
companies.
The country will also resort to borrowing next year, when it
plans a $2 billion Eurobond and a 500 million euro loan from the
Luxembourg-based European Investment Bank for investment in
small and medium-sized enterprises. It has also sought sovereign
loans from Russia and China.