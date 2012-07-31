* Parliament to debate changes to law on cbank on Thursday
* New law to simplify removal of governor - govt source
* Opposition, NGOs warn of blow to investor confidence
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, July 31 Serbia's new ruling coalition
will propose an amendment this week simplifying the procedure to
dismiss the chief of the central bank, a government official
said on Tuesday, as a row with governor Dejan Soskic comes to a
head.
The Socialist-led coalition, which took power last Friday,
has made plain it wants Soskic out as it tries to revive the
flagging Serbian economy, even at the cost of investor
confidence in the independence of the bank.
Changes to the law on the National Bank of Serbia are on the
agenda of a parliament session on Thursday, the first since the
government entered office.
The draft amendment has yet to be made public but a senior
government official told Reuters it would "simplify the
procedure for the removal of the governor."
"The governor is now practically untouchable and we want to
make this position more accountable to the parliament and the
people," said the official, who declined to be named.
Under Soskic, the central bank has pursued a restrictive
monetary policy and focused on keeping a lid on inflation.
But inheriting an economy sliding into recession and an
unemployment rate of 25 percent, the new government has promised
to stimulate growth through expansive fiscal policies and has
taken aim at Soskic.
According to an estimate by the state statistics office on
Tuesday, gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.6 percent in the
second quarter of the year, following a 1.3 percent contraction
in the first.
Under the current law, the agreement of both parliament and
the bank's board of governors is required to remove the governor
before the end of his or her six-year term.
REPLACEMENT LINED UP?
Soskic's predecessor, Radovan Jelasic, was also forced out
in 2010 when he resigned amid a heated row with the then
Democrat-led government over spending.
Two years into the job, Soskic has refused to step down
despite government attacks over the collapse of a small lender
last year.
The opposition has warned his dismissal would further rattle
investor confidence in the independence of the central bank,
with nervousness over the economic policy of the new government
and Serbia's rising debt driving the dinar currency
to a series of new lows against the euro this year.
"We will adamantly oppose the replacement of the governor as
it would undermine the country's finances, credit ratings, the
confidence of investors and the independence of key
institutions," said opposition lawmaker Zoran Ostojic of the
staunchly pro-Western Liberal Democratic Party.
He was echoed by dozens of non-governmental organisations,
which published an open letter saying the reported amendment
would "blatantly violate the rule of law and degrade the status
of all independent institutions and regulatory bodies."
Soskic's removal would not be without precedent.
Of four central bank governors since the 2000 overthrow of
late Serb strongman Slobodan Milosevic, two were fired and the
third, Jelasic, resigned under pressure.
Soskic's dismissal is unlikely to sit well with the
International Monetary Fund, which froze a 1 billion euro
standby loan deal with Belgrade in February over broken spending
promises. The government says it wants to secure new IMF
backing.
Coalition lawmaker Dragan Markovic told reporters last week
that Soskic might be replaced by Jorgovanka Tabakovic, an
economist and a senior member of the co-ruling nationalist
Serbian Progressive Party.