By Matt Robinson

BELGRADE, Aug 6 A second top official at Serbia's central bank resigned on Monday over government moves to step up control over the bank, a plan that has brought strong criticism from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

Vice-governor Bojan Markovic stood down with parliament poised to appoint a lawmaker from the ruling, Socialist-led coalition as central bank governor, replacing Dejan Soskic who resigned last week.

Parliament adopted a law on Saturday creating a powerful, parliament-appointed supervisory body to be represented on the bank's executive board and giving the assembly responsibility for appointing its entire top management.

The move is reminiscent of neighbouring Hungary's recent clash with the European Union over the independence of its central bank. Serbia is not in the EU, but hopes to join.

Markovic, in a resignation letter, said the law "poses a threat to the long-term credibility of monetary policy in Serbia."

The ruling coalition, which took power last month, insists the bank's independence is not under threat, but says it should work in greater harmony with the government as it pursues more expansive fiscal policies to fire up Serbia's moribund economy.

The EU is watching the new government closely for any signs of drift from the largely reformist, pro-EU course Serbia took with the fall of late Serb leader Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.

The new government is an alliance of socialists and nationalists that was last in power together at the tail end of Milosevic's 13-year-rule, when Serbia was mired in war and hyperinflation.

Criticising the law before its adoption, the EU said last week that Serbia risked taking a "step back" on its path to membership. The International Monetary Fund has warned of consequences for a frozen 1 billion euro ($1.23 billion) standby loan deal that the new government says it wants to renegotiate.

Parliament is expected to endorse Jorgovanka Tabakovic, 52, as the bank's new governor later on Monday. Tabakovic, an economist, is a senior member of the nationalist Serbian Progressive Party, the largest party in the ruling coalition.

Opposition lawmakers said the new law and Tabakovic's appointment would only deepen concern in the West over the new government's commitment to the political and economic reforms required for Serbia to make progress towards EU accession.

"The ruling clique has decided to put the most important monetary institution under its full control," said Nada Kolundzija of the opposition Democratic Party.

"This will only confirm the many doubts over whether this government understands what it means to say, 'Yes, we want to join the EU.'"