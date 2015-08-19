BELGRADE Aug 19 Serbia's central bank has no
plans yet to loosen controls imposed in July on Greek-owned
banks in Serbia at the height of Greece's standoff with
international creditors, governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic said on
Wednesday.
The central bank had stepped up monitoring and limited
transactions by Greek-owned banks with their parent banks in
Greece to prevent a spillover from a crisis that threatened to
push Athens out of Europe's currency union. Greece has since
clinched a new bailout deal.
"The national bank has no plans for an easy and quick
loosening of controls related to Greek-owned banks in Serbia, as
pressures from that side have not subsided yet," Tabakovic told
journalists.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)