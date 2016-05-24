BELGRADE May 24 Serbia's central bank on
Tuesday revised the country's 2016 growth to between 2.25 and
2.5 percent from 1.8 percent, citing an increase in investment
and a rise in exports.
In its quarterly report on inflation, the bank said higher
investment would be driven by implementation of major
infrastructure projects, lower interest rates and low fuel
prices.
The bank said it expected its monetary policy to remain
"expansionary" in the coming period due to low inflationary
pressure. Inflation in Serbia stood at 0.4 percent in April, way
below the central bank's target range of between 2.5 and 5.5
percent.
But the bank refrained from a rate cut last week due to the
possibility of a U.S. rate hike, which would make emerging
markets such as Serbia relatively less attractive.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Giles Elgood)