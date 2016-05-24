(Adds quote, context)
BELGRADE May 24 Serbia's central bank on
Tuesday revised the country's 2016 growth to between 2.25 to 2.5
percent from 1.8 percent citing an increase in investment and
rise in exports.
In its quarterly report on inflation the bank said higher
investment would be driven by implementation of major
infrastructure projects, lower interest rates and low fuel
prices.
"Real growth in exports in the first quarter stood at 13
percent year-on-year, while import growth slowed to 4 percent
year-on-year," the bank said in the report.
The bank said it expected its monetary policy to remain
"expansionary" in the coming period due to low inflationary
pressure. Inflation in Serbia stood at 0.4 percent in April, way
below the central bank's target range of between 2.5 and 5.5
percent.
But the bank refrained from a rate cut last week due to the
possibility of a U.S. rate hike, which would make emerging
markets such as Serbia relatively less attractive.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates in December for the
first time in nearly a decade, but has kept them on hold since
then largely because of worries over a slowdown in China and
Europe. It is now expected to hike again in the third quarter,
most likely in September.
"Further monetary policy easing will depend on inflationary
effects ... above all movements on international financial and
commodity markets," the Serbian central bank said.
Serbia, the biggest of the former Yugoslav republics, is
expected to inaugurate a new government next month following an
election on April 24.
The new government's main task will be to implement spending
cuts, including public sector lay-offs, in accordance with a 1.2
million euro loan deal with the International Monetary Fund in
order to curb debt that now stands at 75 percent of gross
domestic product.
