Position: Governor of the National Bank of Serbia

Incumbent: Jorgovanka Tabakovic

Date of Birth: March 21, 1960

Term: From August 6, 2010

Key facts:

- At the time of her election, Tabakovic was a senior member of the nationalist Serbian Progressive Party, the largest party in Serbia's ruling coalition, and a close ally of President Tomislav Nikolic.

- Tabakovic replaced Dejan Soskic, who resigned over a law that stepped up government control over the central bank and which drew sharp criticism from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

- Tabakovic was born in Kosovo, Serbia's former southern province that declared independence in 2008 with Western backing but is not recognised by Belgrade. She graduated in economics from the University of Pristina and went on to teach economics and work in banking in Kosovo.

- As a member of the ultranationalist Serbian Radical Party during the collapse of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, Tabakovic served as a minister in the last government under late Serb strongman Slobodan Milosevic, when Serbia was bombed by NATO to halt the 1998-99 war in Kosovo.

- When the Radicals split in 2008, Tabakovic joined Nikolic in the Serbian Progressive Party as its key economic policy official. (Writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Ron Askew)