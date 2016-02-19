BELGRADE Feb 19 Serbia's central bank plans to
maintain its looser monetary policy because the country's
inflation rate remains below its target range, the bank said on
Friday.
"As low inflationary pressures will be present, central
bank's monetary policy should remain expansive," the bank said.
The report also said that risks stemming from turbulence in
international financial and commodity markets would influence
the degree of future policy relaxation.
Earlier this month, the bank cut its benchmark rate by 25
basis points to 4.25 percent, citing low inflationary pressures
at home and abroad. It also said the slower pace of growth in
China would weigh on economic activity in Europe and the United
States.
Inflation in December stood at 1.5 percent year-on-year,
below the bank's target range of 2.5 to 5.5 percent. January's
inflation figure will be released next week.
In the report, the bank reiterated its 2016 economic growth
forecast of 1.8 percent and said it would driven primarily by
investments and to a lesser degree by net exports.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Larry King)