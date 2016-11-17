(Adds details, context, further comments.)

BELGRADE Nov 17 The Serbian central bank's vice-governor, Vessel Pjescic, said on Thursday the bank had room to lower its benchmark interest rate, now set at 4 percent.

Last week, the central bank left the rate unchanged, amid uncertainty over U.S. Federal Reserve policy, even though inflation stood at just 1.5 percent year-on-year in October.

"The benchmark rate is still relatively high ... there is space to lower it," Pjescic told an economic conference in Belgrade.

The bank's Executive Board is due to hold next rate setting meeting on Dec. 8.

At the same conference, Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic said that the 2017 budget, which must be endorsed by the International Monetary Fund, will target a deficit of 1.7 percent and growth of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

"The growth will be based on an increase in manufacturing sectors and demand, and it will be also spurred by exports and direct foreign investments," Vujovic said.

Earlier this month, the IMF, which has a 1.2 billion euros ($1.29 billion) loan-deal with Serbia, said the economy of the European Union candidate country should expand next year and that its budget deficit should shrink.

Serbia's deficit for 2016 is expected to fall to 2.1 percent from a previously forecast 4 percent.

The IMF upgraded Serbia's growth estimate for 2016 to 2.7 percent, up from a previous 2.5 percent, but warned Belgrade to reform its oversized public sector to secure strong medium-term growth.

The 250-seat parliament, where the ruling coalition has an overwhelming majority, should start debating Serbia's 2017 spending plans by the end of the month.

($1 = 0.9336 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Larry King)