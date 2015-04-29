BELGRADE, April 29 The private sector should
bear the cost of resolving Serbia's problem of non-performing
loans, the Balkan country's central bank said on Wednesday after
a two-day conference with officials from the IMF, World Bank and
EBRD.
Bad loans account for 23 percent of total lending in Serbia,
where foreign banks account for 75 percent of the market.
Under a 1.2 billion euro loan deal with the International
Monetary Fund approved in February, Serbia agreed to draw up a
strategy to resolve the problem in order to maintain financial
stability.
So far, four banks have gone bankrupt under the weight of
bad loans, at a cost of 800 million euros to the state.
"It was concluded that NPL resolution must be financed by
the private sector, whereas the public sector must provide
support through regulatory incentives," the central bank said in
the statement.
"Developing the NPL market is one of the priorities, with
foreign investors already showing interest," it said.
