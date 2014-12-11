BELGRADE Dec 11 Serbia's central bank lowered
its mandatory currency reserve requirement in euros for
commercial banks by 1 percentage point on Thursday to help boost
lending, the bank said in a statement.
The requirement was lowered to 27 percent and 20 percent
depending on the maturity of funds that banks keep deposited
with the central bank. It was the second such move in as many
months.
"The aim of further reduction of FX reserve requirements and
the consequent lowering of the costs of borrowing and unlocking
of a part of the banks credit potential is to stimulate bank
lending activity," the statement said.
The bank raised the dinar share of FX required reserve
allocations by 2 percentage points to 36 and 28 percent.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)