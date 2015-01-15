* Euro reserve requirement cut to 26 and 19 percent

* Dinar share of FX requirement raised to 30 and 30 percent

BELGRADE Jan 15 Serbia's central bank (NBS) reduced its mandatory currency reserve requirement in euros for commercial banks by 1 percentage point on Thursday to help boost lending, the bank said in a statement.

The requirement was lowered to 26 percent and 19 percent depending on the maturity of funds that banks keep deposited with the central bank. It was the second such move in as many months.

"By adopting these amendments, the NBS has freed an additional part of banks' credit potential ... the NBS continues to use the reserve requirement tool as an incentive for banks to boost their lending activity, lower the costs of borrowing and rely more on long-term and dinar sources of funding," the statement said.

The bank raised the dinar share of FX required reserve allocations by 2 percentage points to 30 and 38 percent. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)