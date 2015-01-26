(Adds details, quotes)
BELGRADE Jan 26 Serbia's central bank said on
Monday it was discussing with commercial banks measures to
address a surge in the value of the Swiss franc but it had "no
intention" of imposing a blanket limit on franc-denominated loan
rates.
Monthly instalments of some 22,000 borrowers who took loans
denominated in Swiss franc shot up 10 days ago when the Swiss
National Bank decided to abandon its cap on the value of its
currency.
"There was a concrete discussion about several alternative
models, from rescheduling of loans, to their conversions or a
possibility of adjusting interest rates on these loans under
market terms," central bank governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic told a
news conference.
However, Tabakovic said the central bank does not plan to
fix the exchange rate of the Serbian dinar against the franc as
neighbouring Croatia has.
"According to initial calculations the cost of that would be
too high," she said.
Tabakovic said the central bank would not "reach for any
coercive solution" to resolve the issue.
The central bank met with bank heads on Monday, with
Serbia's stock of loans denominated in Swiss francs worth around
1.1 billion euros. Tabakovic said they would meet again next
Monday but would not take any hasty decisions.
"The banking industry needs to understand how serious the
situation is because a rise of non-performing loans would not be
good for anyone - it would not be good for the government nor it
would be good for banks," Tabakovic said.
Non-performing loans account for 23 percent of total Serbian
lending, a worse position than its regional peers.
