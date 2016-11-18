BELGRADE Nov 18 Serbia's central bank has given preliminary approval for Bank of China Ltd to open a branch in the Balkan country, the first time a major Chinese bank will have done so.

"As it is planned, the bank in Serbia will be the central office for the Balkans, Eastern and Western Europe," the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

China is strengthening its economic presence in Serbia with more than 20 finance and infrastructure deals, including currency swaps, renewable energy, highway construction.

In April, Hebei Iron & Steel Group signed a 46 million euro ($52 million) agreement to buy a loss-making Serbian steel plant.

The Bank of China will have to secure final approval and an operating licence, and be listed in Serbia's Business Registry, before it can begin operations in Serbia, the central bank said.

Some 22 foreign bank branches in Serbia are already registered as domestic legal entities and must comply with central bank requirements.

China is also boosting its economic presence in the wider Balkans with its One Belt, One Road initiative, intended to open new trade links for Chinese firms as the domestic economy slows. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Catherine Evans)