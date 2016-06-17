* Serbia seeks Chinese investment to spur growth
* Visit seen as part of China's One Belt, One Road plan
* Chinese investment so far mostly soft loans
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, June 17 Serbia and China are set to
sign at least 20 trade and investment deals this weekend during
a visit by President Xi Jinping, as the cash-strapped Balkan
country seeks funds for infrastructure projects to spur growth.
Serbia has enjoyed good relations with China since the
1990s, when Belgrade was economically isolated for its role in
the wars that accompanied the break-up of Yugoslavia.
China sees the visit as part of its One Belt, One Road
initiative, which is intended to open new trade links for
Chinese firms as the domestic economy slows.
"Within the One Belt, One Road initiative, which includes
cooperation between Central and Eastern Europe, cooperation
between the two countries is constantly improving," Xi wrote in
the Serbian daily Politika before his arrival on Friday.
Xi's ambitious initiative is for a new "Silk Road" from
Western China to Central Asia and on to Europe via the Balkans.
Central and east European countries are competing for
Chinese investment, looking to lure firms in need of new markets
whilst securing access for their own products in China.
Serbian and Chinese officials are expected to sign at least
20 trade and investment deals, including agreements on building
highways and waste-to-power plants.
The two countries will also reaffirm their commitment to
build a high-speed railway between Serbia and the Hungarian
capital Budapest.
CONFUCIUS MONUMENT
On his latest trip, Xi will also visit Poland and
Uzbekistan, the latter for a regional summit of the Chinese and
Russia-led security bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
.
To cement good relations with Serbia, the foundation stone
for a Chinese cultural centre will be laid and a monument to
Confucius will be erected where Chinese embassy stood until it
was destroyed by NATO bombs in 1999.
Since 2009, when China and Serbia signed a strategic
partnership agreement, China has invested more than $1 billion
in Serbia, mostly in soft loans including finance for a bridge
in Belgrade, the renovation of coal-fired power plant and
construction of a new plant due to come online in 2018.
A 46-million-euro ($52-million) deal to buy Serbia's sole
steel plant by Hebei Iron & Steel announced in April is seen by
Serbian officials and analysts as a major breakthrough that
could pave the way for other Chinese companies.
But the purchase of a steel-works in an EU candidate country
by a state-owned Chinese enterprise raises serious concerns
about unfair competition from state-backed enterprises, the
European Steel Association said in a statement ahead of Xi's
arrival.
Serbian President Tomsilav Nikolic gave a more optimistic
assessment of the visit. "After so many years the Chinese
president is visiting Serbia. That is like spring after a long
winter," he told Chinese media.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Additional reporting by Barbara
Lewis in Brussels; editing by Giles Elgood and Keith Weir)