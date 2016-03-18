BELGRADE Serbian police have arrested 46 people including 15 police constables on charges of corruption and money-laundering, the interior minister said on Friday, stepping up an anti-corruption drive before an April 24 election.

A local judge, an official of the state-run pension fund and a former mayor were also detained in the nationwide sweep.

The suspects' activities are estimated to have cost the state or local authorities a total of 7 million euros ($7.9 million) because of fines or taxes that were not paid, Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said.

"The 15 constables of the Belgrade traffic police were arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes," he told a news conference.

It was the second big swoop on corruption since December when police arrested 86 people, including a former cabinet minister.

In the April 24 snap election, the Progressive Party of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic aims to cement its hold on power to pursue economic reforms and a European Union integration bid.

To join the EU, Serbia will have to demonstrate progress in dismantling rampant corruption and organised crime that gained a strong foothold during the wars of federal Yugoslavia's break-up in the 1990s. Serbia opened EU accession talks last December.

In June last year, authorities charged more than three dozen police and customs officers with corruption.

($1 = 0.8862 euros)

