BELGRADE Nov 29 Serbia's richest man, Miroslav
Miskovic, will appear for police questioning over his business
activities, his Delta Holding said on Thursday, weeks after the
deputy prime minister vowed to investigate corruption
allegations against Delta affiliates.
Last month, Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia's deputy prime minister
and defence minister, accused Miskovic of plotting to remove him
from office and topple the ruling nationalist Serbian
Progressive Party because of its efforts to fight corruption.
"A long and exhaustive probe into Delta Holding business has
been undertaken, during which the company has answered all
inquiries," the retail, agribusiness and real estate company
said in a statement.
"Miroslav Miskovic will respond to the summons in line with
his civic duty and appear for questioning," it said, adding
questioning would take place on Monday.
Earlier this month, Delta Holding, one of Serbia's biggest
companies, said in a statement: "We are stressing that so far
Delta has never had any irregularities in its businesses, both
in domestic and foreign markets."
Since it came to power in July, the Nationalist-Socialist
government has pledged to root-out organised crime and
corruption, a key condition for Serbia's bid to join the
European Union.
In an address to parliament on Thursday, Vucic said the
government was drawing up a law to establish the origins of the
wealth of Serbia's richest citizens, as part of its
anti-corruption drive.
"The first drafts of the strategy are completed and the
draft law of the origins of property should be debated by end
January or in early February at the latest," he said.
Serbian authorities were investigating 24 privatisation
deals completed after former strongman Slobodan Milosevic was
ousted in 2000, Vucic said.
In recent months, police have arrested more than a dozen
prominent businessmen, including two ex-ministers from the
former ruling Democratic Party, who have been charged with
corruption, fraud and abuse of office.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Sophie Hares)