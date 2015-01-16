* Journalists who alleged irregularities branded "liars" by
PM
* Concerns over media freedom in Serbia
BELGRADE Jan 16 Serbian civic groups called for
an inquiry into a media report of irregularities in a government
tender to pump flood water from a major mine, after the prime
minister called the journalists "liars" paid by the European
Union to discredit him.
The report was published last week by the respected Balkan
Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN), under an EU-funded
project to promote coverage of corruption issues in the
ex-Yugoslav republic, a candidate for membership of the bloc.
The report said a tender to pump water from the mine had
been awarded to a local company with no experience in the field.
This infuriated Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, who accused the
journalists of lying at the behest of the EU's envoy to Serbia,
Michael Davenport, to undermine his government.
Vucic rose to power partly on a promise to crack down on
crime and corruption. He says the tender was carried out in line
with the law and that the job went to the company offering the
best price.
"The lack of reaction from institutions in charge of the
fight against corruption and the rule of law is unacceptable in
a democratic, responsible and open society," more than a dozen
civil society organisations said in a joint statement.
"Meanwhile, attacks on journalists for doing their job, for
protecting public interest, is absolutely unacceptable and
undemocratic and so we call on institutions to react."
Some rights groups in Serbia say media freedom has
deteriorated under Vucic. He was once a fierce ultranationalist
who as minister of information in the late 1990s oversaw
draconian media legislation designed to muzzle dissent against
the rule of then-strongman President Slobodan Milosevic.
Vucic publicly converted to the cause of Serbian integration
with the West in 2008 and renounced his political past. He
denies putting pressure on media.
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Mark Heinrich)