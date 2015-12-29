BELGRADE Dec 29 The Serbian central bank purchased euros on the interbank market on Tuesday to stem dinar gains, which rallied on the back of shallow trading, holiday-season remittances from Serbs working abroad and demand for the dinar ahead of New Year, dealers said.

The bank intervened with the dinar trading at the rate of 121.35 to the euro, the preferred foreign currency in Serbia, roughly the same as its median exchange rate set for Tuesday. After the intervention, the dinar traded at between 121.2 and 121.35 at 0920 GMT. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)