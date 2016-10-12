BELGRADE Oct 12 The Serbian central bank
purchased an unspecified quantity of euros on Wednesday, to stem
dinar gains against the common currency a day ahead of its rate
decision, dealers said.
The central bank stepped in with euro purchases for the
first time in over a month, with the dinar trading at
between 123.05 and 123.25. After the intervention the dinar
traded at 123.2 at 1300GMT.
Eleven of the 13 traders and analysts polled by Reuters
this week and last said the bank would keep the rate
at 4 percent on Thursday. Two foresaw a cut of 25 basis points.
