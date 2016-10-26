BELGRADE Oct 26 The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified amount of euros on the local interbank market on Wednesday to stem gains of the dinar, which has remained strong versus the common currency for weeks, dealers said on Wednesday.

The bank started buying euros as the dinar traded at between 123.03 and 123.25 to euro. After the intervention the dinar remained unchanged and traded at 123.2, Reuters data showed.

The bank which maintains the dinar in a managed float to euro, the preferred foreign currency in the European Union candidate country, last intervened on October 21, buying 15 million euros ($16.39 million). So far this year the bank has purchased 630 million euros and sold 870 million euros to stabilise the dinar exchange rate.

($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Thomas Escritt)