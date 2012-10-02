BELGRADE Oct 2 Workers at a Serbian shipping
company on Tuesday ended their blockade of the Danube river, one
of Europe's main waterways, which started last week in protest
over wage arrears.
The blockade made of ships and barges forced the authorities
to halt navigation in the area about 70 kilometres (50 miles)
north of the capital Belgrade and disrupted supplies of
Euro-diesel fuel for the country's market.
Port authorities in the northern city of Novi Sad said on
Tuesday that navigation along the Danube may resume. The Danube
connects Western Europe with the Black Sea and is vital for
economies of Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia,
Serbia and Romania, through which it flows.
Novica Cvetkovic, a ship captain and a union activist, said
the management of the Dunav Agregati shipping company and
government representatives had agreed to pay immediately four
overdue wages to workers.
"The remainder of two (overdue) wages will be paid by
November," Cvetkovic said. "We will continue discussions about
payments of health and pension benefits," he said.
This is the second Danube blockade staged by workers of the
Dunav Agregati this year. In April, they also halted navigation
along the Danube over unpaid wages and benefits.
The Socialist-led Serbian government has been unable to calm
rising social discontent caused by an economic downturn and
austerity measures, although it came to power in July on
populist pledges to boost employment and spending to spur
growth.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Zoran
Radosavljevic and Keiron Henderson)