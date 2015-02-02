BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
BELGRADE Feb 2 UK-based private equity firm Mid Europa Partners said on Monday it had signed a binding agreement to buy a majority stake in Serbia's Danube Foods Group, which includes the country's major dairy producers and a large mineral water bottling plant.
Mid Europa Investment said in a statement it expected to complete the transaction in the first half of the year, but gave no other details of the deal.
With revenues of 400 million euros ($453 million) last year, Danube Foods Group is one of the largest consumer goods companies in Serbia.
It includes Mlekara Subotica, Imlek dairy, which has subsidiaries in Bosnia, Macedonia and Montenegro, and bottling plant Knjaz Milos.
In 2007, Mid Europa Partners bought a stake in regional cable operator SBB and sold it to U.S. investment firm KKR last year. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by David Clarke)
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.