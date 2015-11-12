(CORRECTS day in para 1 to Thursday from Friday)
BELGRADE Nov 12 The Belgrade Stock Ecxhange
started secondary trading with Serbia's long term
maturities on its prime listing on Thursday, offering 64
long-term securities, a statement said.
The maturity of the treasury bills and bonds is ranging from
one to 15 years, with 40 securities denominated in dinars and
the remainder in euros.
"As of Nov 12, the secondary trading will be performed on
the Regulated Market of the Belgrade Stock Exchange via the
BelexFIX trading platform, through the intermediation of members
of the Belgrade Stock Exchange," said a statement posted on
BELEX official Web site.
So far, the secondary trading of Serbia's maturities has
been performed on the over-the-counter (OTC) market through the
bilateral investor contracts.
On Thursday, BELEX market capitalisation stood at 5.92
billion euros ($6.36 billion).
All trading data and trading results will be distributed and
made available to investors on the local and global markets via
the Belgrade Stock Exchange Data Feed Service, the statement
said.
($1 = 0.9302 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ralph Boulton)