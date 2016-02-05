BELGRADE Feb 5 Lawmakers in Serbia voted on
Friday to dismiss the defence minister over a remark he made to
a female journalist that critics of the government said
illustrated its lack of respect for the media.
Defence Minister Bratislav Gasic was caught on camera in
December remarking to a female journalist who had crouched to
avoid getting in the way of cameras: "I love these journalists
who kneel so easily."
Journalists and politicians condemned the comment and
Gasic's friend and party ally, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic,
said he would be dismissed.
"I am asking you to support a decision (to dismiss Gasic)
because of courtesy, moral decency and respect we all need to
show for others," Vucic told lawmakers on Friday.
In the 250-seat parliament 195 deputies voted in favour, a
move unlikely to have any impact on the ruling coalition with an
early parliamentary election likely to take place in late April
or early May.
Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic was given the defence
ministry too until a new government is formed after the
election.
Vucic, who as information minister in the late 1990s
presided over legislation designed to muzzle dissent against
late strongman Slobodan Milosevic, has been accused of stifling
media freedoms since becoming prime minister almost two years
ago.
He has denied the accusations, having shaken off his
ultranationalist past and rebranded himself as a pro-Western
reformer.
