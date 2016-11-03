BELGRADE Nov 3 Serbia and Russia began joint
military exercises on Serbian territory on Thursday in a move
likely to reinforce increased east-west tensions just as a
five-day NATO drill in neighbouring Montenegro draws to a close.
Serbia is trying to balance its traditionally warm ties with
Russia, a fellow Slavic, Orthodox Christian nation, with its
push for membership of the European Union and closer relations
with NATO, though it has no plans to join the Atlantic alliance.
In the exercise dubbed "Slavic Brotherhood", which runs
until Nov. 9, more than 700 troops from Serbia, Russia and
Belarus will stage helicopter assaults, a mock attack on an
insurgent base, evacuate casualties and practise artillery
bombardment.
"It will all be very attractive," defence ministry spokesman
Jovan Krivokapic told Tanjug news agency.
The launch of the exercise coincides with the end of the
NATO drill in Montenegro, which focused on handling emergency
situations such as floods or chemical attacks that included 680
unarmed personnel from seven NATO members and also 10 partner
countries including Serbia.
The exercise also coincides with a deep chill in relations
between Russia and the U.S.-led Atlantic alliance.
NATO has announced plans to send troops, tanks and planes to
the Baltic states and Poland to counter what it perceives as a
more assertive Russia following Moscow's annexation of Crimea
from Ukraine and other actions.
Serbia, which relies on Russia for energy, is not actively
seeking membership of NATO, which remains unpopular among Serbs
because of its 1999 bombing campaign to drive Serbian forces out
of Kosovo.
But as part of its integration with the West, Serbia last
year signed the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP), the
highest level of cooperation between NATO and a country not
aspiring to join.
Since 2006, Serbia has held 1,400 various activities with
NATO, including 197 last year. In 2016, out of 26 training
exercises only two are with Russia. Out of 21 multinational
training drills in 2015, the Serbian military participated in
only two with Russia.
Montenegro, which split from Serbia a decade ago, accepted
an invitation last year to join NATO, angering Moscow.
Last month Montenegro's outgoing Prime Minister Milo
Djukanovic accused Moscow of meddling in his country's
parliamentary election campaign and of financing the opposition.
