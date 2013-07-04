* Shortfall likely to exceed planned 4.7 pct - Fiscal Council

* Parliament debating budget revision

* Growing budget shortfall unnerving investors

* IMF urges pension reform (Adds IMF, Fiat)

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, July 4 Serbia is still understating its budget deficit for the year, a top advisory body said on Thursday, after the International Monetary Fund renewed calls for the government to stop public debt soaring.

Serbia's Fiscal Council, which advises the government on fiscal policy, forecast the shortfall would hit 5.3 percent of output rather than the 4.7 percent estimate in a budget revision being debated by parliament.

The IMF said in a statement issued late on Wednesday that reversing the "rapid rise" in public debt - forecast to hit 65 percent of GDP this year - was key to stabilising the economy. It urged more measures to contain the public sector wage bill and comprehensive pension reform.

The IMF warned in May that the deficit could balloon to 8 percent of GDP without urgent action, shaking investor confidence and piling pressure on the dinar currency.

"The Fiscal Council believes the budget revision is insufficient since estimated revenues are optimistic and all planned savings will not materialise," the Council said in a report. Its head, Pavle Petrovic, said the deficit may reach 5.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The budget revision, adopted by the government last week, raises the deficit from an original 3.6 percent and sets out a savings plan based on cuts in administrative outgoings and the sale of 179 unprofitable state-run firms.

It has shied away, however, from freezing or cutting public sector wages and pensions, which account for around a half of outgoings. Wages and pensions will rise 0.5 percent in October.

Serbia needs about $7.2 billion this year to service its financing needs. The Fiscal Council's Petrovic said public debt could exceed 65 percent of output by the end of 2013, above levels recommended by the IMF for similar emerging economies.

"Interest rates may eat up almost half the savings for 2014... if we do not stop the growth of public debt," he said.

The government last week played down prospects of striking a new precautionary loan deal with the IMF this year after the Fund froze a previous arrangement in early 2012, further denting market confidence that the country can stabilise its finances.

Serbia, which is eyeing the economic boost of accession talks with the European Union in January next year, emerged from recession in the first quarter of this year. The government is targeting GDP growth of 2-3 percent.

However, on Thursday the country's joint car venture with Fiat - its only large-scale industrial employer - cut its top-end production estimate for the year from 180,000 cars to 140,000. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)