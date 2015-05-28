BELGRADE May 28 Serbia's prime minister said on Thursday the country's deficit is expected to fall in 2015 as revenue improves and spending declines.

Serbia's 1.2 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) standby loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund requires it to trim deficit and debt and offload unprofitable and indebted state companies.

Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said that spending was lower than expected at around 8 billion dinars ($72.50 million), down from the 19 billion dinars agreed with the IMF.

"We are hoping fiscal deficit (in 2015) could be around 3 percent of gross domestic product," Vucic told a news conference after meeting Gerd Mueler, German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development.

