BELGRADE, March 14 The Serbian central
bank intervened for a second consecutive day in currency markets
on Wednesday to prop up the dinar, dealers and
traders said.
"The central bank intervened with some 20-30 million euros
($26-39 million), but it could not push the dinar below the rate
of 111 to one euro," said a dealer with a Belgrade-based
commercial bank who asked not to be named.
At midday on Wednesday, the dinar traded between 111.02 and
110.15 to one euro, the preferred foreign currency in Serbia.
"The bank started intervening both today and yesterday when
the currency hit the level of 111 dinars to one euro, we can see
they want to defend it at this particular level," the dealer
said.
The bank sold 10 million euros on Tuesday.
So far in 2012, Serbia's central bank has sold 258.5 million
euros to prop up the dinar which, since January, has fallen 3.61
percent against the euro.
Last week, governor Dejan Soskic said the bank would keep
intervening to prevent excessive daily fluctuations but that
Serbia would maintain a floating exchange rate policy.
The dinar started to weaken last December on the back of
portfolio investors' concerns over the freezing of Serbia's 1
billion euro ($1.3 billion) deal with the International Monetary
Fund, U.S. Steel's decision to abandon its steel mill in
the European Union applicant country and political uncertainties
over a May 6 parliamentary vote.