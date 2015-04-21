BELGRADE, April 21 Serbia's central bank bought euros on the domestic currency market on Tuesday, the second such intervention in as many days, to rein in the dinar as it strengthened on extra euro liquidity, dealers said.

The central bank, which has so far this year bought 390 million euros and sold 90 million euros control dinar fluctuations, intervened with the dinar trading at 119.85 to the euro, 0.05 percent stronger than Monday's close of 119.92.

After the intervention, the dinar, kept in managed float by the central bank, stabilised at a rate of 120.12 at 0830 GMT. The bank last intervened on Monday when it bought 10 million euros. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)