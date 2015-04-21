BELGRADE, April 21 Serbia's central bank bought
euros on the domestic currency market on Tuesday, the second
such intervention in as many days, to rein in the dinar as it
strengthened on extra euro liquidity, dealers said.
The central bank, which has so far this year bought 390
million euros and sold 90 million euros control dinar
fluctuations, intervened with the dinar trading at
119.85 to the euro, 0.05 percent stronger than Monday's close of
119.92.
After the intervention, the dinar, kept in managed float by
the central bank, stabilised at a rate of 120.12 at 0830 GMT.
The bank last intervened on Monday when it bought 10 million
euros.
