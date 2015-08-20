BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
BELGRADE Aug 20 Serbia's central bank bought euros on the domestic interbank currency market on Thursday to rein in the strengthening dinar and bolster trading a day after the bank upgraded its 2015 economic growth estimate to 0.5 percent.
Belgrade-based dealers said the central bank, which so far this week bought a total of 60 million euros, intervened with the dinar trading at a rate of 119.97 to the euro, or some 0.06 percent stronger than a day earlier.
After the intervention, the dinar traded at 120.2 around 1020 GMT. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.