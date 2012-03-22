BELGRADE, March 22 The Serbian central bank
intervened for a second consecutive day in currency markets on
Thursday to halt the slide of the dinar currency
against the euro, dealers and traders said.
"The central bank is defending the level of 111 dinars to
one euro and they are doing this for the sixth time now," said a
dealer who asked not to be named. He could not specify the
amount.
The central bank started intervention around midday on
Thursday after the dinar fell to 111.33 to one euro, the dealer
said.
Several other dealers confirmed the bank was making offers
to individual banks.
A day earlier the bank sold 20 million euros ($26.38
million) to halt excessive daily oscillations of the euro, a
preferred foreign currency in Serbia.
So far in 2012, the bank has sold 325.5 million euros to prop
up the dinar, which has fallen 3.65 percent against the common
currency since January. In 2011 it sold only 60 million euros
and purchased 40 million euros to bolster the currency.
The dinar started its fall in December after the
International Monetary Fund froze its 1 billion euro ($1.3
billion) standby deal with Serbia, citing higher-than-agreed
2012 spending plans that breached a self-imposed public debt
limit of 45 percent of GDP.
The decision of U.S. Steel to abandon a steel mill in
Serbia, as well as political uncertainties over a May 6
parliamentary vote have also contributed to the dinar's decline.