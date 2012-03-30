BELGRADE, March 30 Serbia's central bank started
selling euros on Friday in its third currency intervention this
week to slow down the dinar's decline in value,
dealers and traders said.
The dinar has been weakening since December and in 2012 so
far it has slid about 4 percent against the euro, the preferred
foreign currency in the former Yugoslav republic.
"The intervention is again about 20 million euros, perhaps
slightly more. The central bank is again defending the rate of
111.3 to one euro," said a dealer with a Belgrade-based
commercial bank. "Also, liquidity is low."
At about midday (1000 GMT) on Friday, when the central bank
started the intervention, the dinar was trading between 111.85
and 110.70. A day earlier the bank sold 20 million euros to add
liquidity to the currency market.
The central bank has so far this year sold 435.5 million
euros to prop up the dinar. In 2011 it sold just 60 million and
bought 40 million euros.
The depreciation of the dinar accelerated last month after
the International Monetary Fund froze a 1 billion euro ($1.33
billion) standby loan deal out of concern over Belgrade's
spending plans for 2012.
Investors say the decline of the domestic currency has also
been influenced by the decision of US Steel to abandon its
steel mill in the European Union applicant country, and by
political uncertainties ahead of a May 6 election.